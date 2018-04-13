New Hampton FFA moves banquet to Tuesday

The New Hampton FFA annual banquet scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Tuesday.

FFA Advisor Jim Russ said the potential of another winter storm led FFA members to make the decision on Friday.

"It doesn't look good, and we just felt it was better to let people know now and hope for the best on Tuesday," Russ said.

As of Friday afternoon, the area was under a winter storm watch from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon and forecasters say New Hampton could receive both ice accumulations and 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Tuesday's banquet will begin at 7 p.m. and be held in the New Hampton High School gymnasium.