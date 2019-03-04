Home / News / New Hampton FFA will hold its annual celebration Saturday

New Hampton FFA will hold its annual celebration Saturday

Wed, 04/03/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s annual FFA banquet and meeting, at least in advisor Jim Russ’ eyes, comes down to one word — celebration.
“It’s a chance to look back on what our kids have accomplished this past year,” he said, “and celebrate our seniors who are getting ready to turn the page to the next chapter of their lives. It’s always been like that here.”
And so on Saturday evening inside the gymnasium at New Hampton High School, they will mark another successful year for New Hampton FFA.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. ...
— For more on this story, see the April 2 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here