Home / News / New Hampton gearing up for RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI will bring thousands of people from around the world to Chickasaw County.

New Hampton gearing up for RAGBRAI

Mon, 07/03/2017 - 12:16pm Bob Fenske
Committee says plans are falling into place, make another call for more volunteers
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

New Hampton’s RAGBRAI Committee members are putting the final touches on their plans to welcome more than 20,000 people to the city late next month.
“It’s hard to believe, but we’re less than a month away,” said Julie Winter-Havel, the owner of the Blue Iris who, along with the Pub at the Pinicon’s Phil Zwanziger, is co-chairing the committee. “We feel like we have a great group on this committee, and we’re getting more and more excited.”
The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa will visit New Hampton on Thursday, July 27, when the city will serve as that day’s “meeting town” as it makes its way from Charles City to Cresco.
The day’s route will take bicyclists from Charles City to Ionia to New Hampton to Lawler to Protivin to Cresco, where the ride will “overnight.”
— For more on this story, see the June 30 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

