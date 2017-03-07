New Hampton gearing up for RAGBRAI

New Hampton’s RAGBRAI Committee members are putting the final touches on their plans to welcome more than 20,000 people to the city late next month.

“It’s hard to believe, but we’re less than a month away,” said Julie Winter-Havel, the owner of the Blue Iris who, along with the Pub at the Pinicon’s Phil Zwanziger, is co-chairing the committee. “We feel like we have a great group on this committee, and we’re getting more and more excited.”

The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa will visit New Hampton on Thursday, July 27, when the city will serve as that day’s “meeting town” as it makes its way from Charles City to Cresco.

The day’s route will take bicyclists from Charles City to Ionia to New Hampton to Lawler to Protivin to Cresco, where the ride will “overnight.”

