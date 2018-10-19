New Hampton grad to be featured vocalist at Minnesota concert

Shawnessy Lau laughed when asked if she was nervous about her big day on Sunday.

“I tend to be a worrywart before performances, and so I worry about getting the flu, getting sick or something like that,” the 2014 New Hampton High School graduate said.

Lau paused for a moment and laughed.

“And I work at a pharmacy, where you know, sick people come.”

But Lau is also excited for this Sunday when she will serve as the guest vocalist for the Rochester Pops Orchestra’s concert titled “Film and Stage Works” and will feature Lau singing songs from movies like “Funny Girl,” “The Way We Were,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Titanic.”