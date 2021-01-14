New Hampton has issues with 28E, settlement

During his last meeting as a member of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors, Steve Geerts warned his fellow board members that he thought the cities were going to have some issues with the voting membership of a new Ambulance Council.

Turns out, he was right when it came to his hometown as New Hampton City Council members last week had a couple of issues with the new 28E agreement that would set up a new Ambulance Council.

And one of those concerns was the fact that the county sheriff had one of the five votes on the council, which Geerts at the Dec. 31 Board of Supervisors issue called a “problem.”

New Hampton City Council members, after meeting in closed session for almost 40 minutes last Monday, said they were comfortable with both a settlement agreement and the proposed new 28E agreement, save for that fifth vote and wording about auditing the provider of ambulance service in the county.

“It has nothing to do with [current Sheriff] Marty [Hemann] at all,” City Clerk Karen Clemens said, “but I know our council members were uneasy about that. They’d like to see all [entities] in the council have one vote to make up that fifth vote.”

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 12 Tribune