New Hampton Head Start Registration

New Hampton Head Start, located at 201 North Locust Avenue, will be holding Registration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 from 4-6 p.m. Head Start, operated by Northeast Iowa Community Action, is a full day program that offers a safe and nurturing environment while providing fun and active learning. Qualified teachers are eager to partner with families to provide the best possible preschool experience for children who are 3 and 4 years old by September 15, 2017. Head Start services are funded by federal and state grants and are free for families who qualify. Head Start is an inclusive environment for children with disabilities. Transportation is available in some areas. Head Start participates in the CACFP program. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Parents are encouraged to bring proof of income and proof of their child’s birthdate to complete an application.Additional supportive services are provided through your local Northeast Iowa Community Action Family Service Office. For more information on services available for children and families, please contact the Chickasaw County Family Service Office at 641-394-2007 or visit www.neicac.org.