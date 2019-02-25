New Hampton Head Start Registration will be Thursday
New Hampton Head Start, located in the United Methodist Church at 201 North Locust Ave., will be holding Registration and an Open House on Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Head Start, operated by Northeast Iowa Community Action, is a full day program that offers a safe and nurturing environment while providing fun and active learning. Qualified teachers partner with families to provide the best possible preschool experience for children who are 3 and 4 years old.
For more information on services available for children and families, please contact the Chickasaw County Family Service Office at 641-394-2007 or visit www.neicac.org.