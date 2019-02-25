Home / News / New Hampton Head Start Registration will be Thursday

New Hampton Head Start Registration will be Thursday

Mon, 02/25/2019 - 3:43pm Bob Fenske

New Hampton Head Start, located in the United Methodist Church at 201 North Locust Ave., will be holding Registration and an Open House on Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Head Start, operated by Northeast Iowa Community Action, is a full day program that offers a safe and nurturing environment while providing fun and active learning. Qualified teachers partner with families to provide the best possible preschool experience for children who are 3 and 4 years old.
For more information on services available for children and families, please contact the Chickasaw County Family Service Office at 641-394-2007 or visit www.neicac.org.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here