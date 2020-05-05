New Hampton High principal to leave district

Sarah Updegraff will be the first one to admit that this was one of the toughest decisions of her life — to stay or to go? But the New Hampton High School principal chose the latter, resigning from her position to become the grades 7-12 principal at Lansing Kee.

“What made it so hard is that in so many ways New Hampton is where I found myself,” she said. “I found my husband, I found my family and I loved my job. … But we love that area of the state, we bought a home there that we thought would be for retirement, yet when this came up … we decided it was time for the next chapter.”

Updegraff came to New Hampton in the fall of 2010 and is wrapping up her 10th year at the high school. During her tenure, she has been a proponent of project-based learning and helped institute the school’s J-Term, a two-week event that allows students and teachers to explore their passions.

She said she appreciated the relationships she was able to build with students over the last decade and hopes to do the same at Kee High, which is part of the Eastern Allamakee district.

Eastern Allamakee has a certified enrollment of 323 while New Hampton is at 915.

