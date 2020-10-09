New Hampton High School crowns homecoming royalty

As Homecoming King Jacob Reicks watches, New Hampton High School senior Claire Quirk is crowned homecoming queen during a coronation ceremony held Thursday.

New Hampton High School has some new royalty to celebrate after Jacob Reicks was crowned homecoming king and Claire Quirk was named homecoming queen Thursday night at a “ticketed-only” event.

The two seniors received their crowns from 2019 Homecoming Queen Abby Robinson after a short program, and they will be honored — along with the rest of the homecoming court — at halftime of Friday’s football game against Waukon.

In the past, both the parade and king coronation have been held on Thursday and the queen has been crowned during halftime of the football game. But because of COVID-19 concerns, both the king and queen were crowned on Thursday and the parade was canceled.

Each candidate received 10 tickets to distribute to family members and friends.

The other queen candidates included Brylie Boji, Grace Burrett, Maddie Usher and Rylee Schumacher, and the king candidates included Conner Rochford, Carter Ferrie, Avery Throndson and Carson Babcock.

