New Hampton High School to go to 'hybrid plan' this week

New Hampton High School to go to 'hybrid plan' this week

Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:53pm Bob Fenske
With number of COVID-19 cases rising in county, students will attend school every other day

The number of COVID-19 positive tests jumped dramatically last week, and New Hampton High School officials made the decision Monday to move to its “hybrid” approach for classes.

Superintendent Jay Jurrens said the district’s criteria for going to hybrid was met because the county has more than 20 active cases of Coronavirus and students within the school have tested positive for the virus.

“It’s only at the high school, where the big problem for us is that the room aren’t big enough to keep kids six feet part,” Jurrens said. “I can’t emphasize enough that we are following the guidelines that Public Health is giving us.”

The hybrid plan calls for students whose last names begin with A-L to attend school today (Tuesday) and students whose last names begin with M-Z to attend school on Wednesday, and after that, at least through next week, those groups will alternate days.

Those students remaining at home, though, will receive assignments and projects from their teachers and, unlike last spring when distance learning was “optional,” the state is requiring the district to make at-home learning mandatory.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 8 edition of the Tribune

