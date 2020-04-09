Home / News / New Hampton High School reports COVID-19 cases; freshman football game cancelled

New Hampton High School reports COVID-19 cases; freshman football game cancelled

Fri, 09/04/2020 - 4:58pm Bob Fenske
District says extra cleaning will be done over long weekend; varsity football game at Iowa Falls remains on
By: 
Bob Fenske

The New Hampton versus Iowa Falls-Alden varsity football game will be played Friday night, but the freshman game was cancelled because members of the team may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, officials said the district had been notified that two individuals at the high school have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The letter stated that “we will be taking time over this long weekend to do some extra cleaning and sanitizing in the spaces where these individuals have been.” It went on to say that the school district is working with Chickasaw County Public Health to make sure “we are taking the necessary steps to protect the health” of student sand staff.

