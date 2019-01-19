Home / News / New Hampton High students show off J-Term work

New Hampton High students show off J-Term work

Sat, 01/19/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Despite the impression made by the crime scene Michelle Kipp’s “Criminal Jobs” career exploration class staged for the 2019 J-Term Showcase, most crime scene investigation isn’t high-action.
A Division of Criminal Investigation agent in Cedar Falls showed students the stacks of paperwork the job requires.
“Because these seem to be high-action careers [on TV] it was important for them to understand ‘this is what you might be doing for a majority of the day,’” said Kipp, the high school guidance counselor.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 18 New Hampton Tribune. 

