New Hampton High students show off J-Term work
Sat, 01/19/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By:
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Despite the impression made by the crime scene Michelle Kipp’s “Criminal Jobs” career exploration class staged for the 2019 J-Term Showcase, most crime scene investigation isn’t high-action.
A Division of Criminal Investigation agent in Cedar Falls showed students the stacks of paperwork the job requires.
“Because these seem to be high-action careers [on TV] it was important for them to understand ‘this is what you might be doing for a majority of the day,’” said Kipp, the high school guidance counselor.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 18 New Hampton Tribune.