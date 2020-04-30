New Hampton hopes to hold two commencement ceremoines

New Hampton High School is hoping it will be able to hold two commencement ceremonies in 2020 — a virtual one that will be released on Sunday, May 17, and a traditional one that will beheld on Sunday, June 28.

In a letter to seniors and parents, Principal Sarah Updegraff said “in working with students through Zoom and a Google survey, they have overwhelming chosen a hybrid plan of a video of each graduate crossing the stage followed by a procession through town.”

Each senior will be allowed a 15-minute time for the filming of them receiving their diploma, and the clips will be combined together to make a video of a virtual commencement ceremony that will be released at 2:30 p.m. on May 17.

Updegraff also said the district has reserved June 28 for a traditional ceremony, and it may be held in the football stadium.

She said that event will be held if social distancing restrictions are lifted, and she added that almost 80 percent “of our seniors would be interested in also having this option to tea again for an event that has them all together one more time.”

The school is also hoping to hold some kind of senior banquet picnic this summer.

Updegraff said time is of the essence and she is asking that students sign up for their portion of the graduation video via a Google sheet that will be sent to all the seniors. Each senior may bring up to four family members or loved ones to the taping, which she is hoping can be done next week.

“We realize this is difficult for everyone,” Updegraff said, “and these decisions have not been made lightly.”