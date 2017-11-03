New Hampton, Ionia, Lawler to be included in summer’s RAGBRAI route

It was announced Thursday that New Hampton, Ionia and Lawler will be included in the 2017 Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) route.On Thursday, July 27, riders will leave from Charles City and will head to Ionia (13 miles), then to New Hampton (8.5 miles), to Lawler (8.3 miles), to Protivin (12.7 miles) and finally to Cresco (12.1 miles).New Hampton Mayor Deb Larsen is excited for New Hampton to be included in the route this year.“I think it is exactly what New Hampton needs,” said Larsen. “It will give the riders a chance to see what our community is all about.”As for now, she says she knows little information but more will be given at an April 8 meeting that will be held in Clear Lake.For the complete story see the 3/10/2017 New Hampton Tribune.