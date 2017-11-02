New Hampton librarian has seen changes

Judy Knoll celebrated her 30th anniversary with the New Hampton Public Library with cake, coffee and reliving memories of the many years she has had with the buildings.Knoll said the open position just seemed to drop in her lap when she needed a job.“I wanted to be a teacher but never finished that so this seemed like a good second choice,” said Knoll.She first started at the Carnegie when the library was still located there, starting just eight months after former Library Director Pat Ipsen began her career at the library.“I was here when the new building was built,” said Knoll about the current building that opened on the corner of Spring Street and Walnut Avenue in 1994. “My husband helped build the new building as he was on the construction crew.”For the complete story see the 2/10/2017 New Hampton Tribune.