New Hampton Library launching online job training programs

Now live on the New Hampton Public Library website, Brainfuse JobNow is a service designed to support every step of the job search.

JobNow features live online coaches who, among other things, assist in resume/cover letter preparation, help patrons strategically target jobs best suited to their interests and qualifications and prepare for interviews.

Its Adult Learning Center offers test prep (including the graduate/high school equivalence diploma and the USCIS citizenship test) and provides career-enhancing skills to job seekers. In addition, the Adult Learning Center offers test preparation and an academic skills center featuring live, online tutors.

“The Brainfuse portion focuses on learning and testing. The Jobs Now and Vets Now focus on those respective areas,” Library Director Carrie Becker said.

— For more on this story, see the March 1 New Hampton Tribune.