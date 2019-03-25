Home / News / New Hampton man charged with child sexual exploitation

New Hampton man charged with child sexual exploitation

Mon, 03/25/2019 - 4:44pm Bob Fenske

William Rolen, age 56, of New Hampton, has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor and distribution, receipt, possession and accessing child pornography, in an indictment unsealed March 12 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
The indictment alleges that, between February and March 2018, Rolen attempted to entice a person who he believed to be under 18 to engage in criminal sexual activity and that between 2015 and 2018, Rolen distributed, received, possessed and accessed child pornography.
If convicted, Rolen faces sentences ranging from a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to a life sentence, $1.25 million fine, and five years to life on supervised release afterward.
— For more on this story, see the March 22 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here