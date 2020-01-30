Home / News / New Hampton may start next school year with ‘short days’

New Hampton may start next school year with ‘short days’

Thu, 01/30/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

The way the calendar falls and a state law that doesn’t allow school years to start before Aug. 23 has led to some creative ideas for the 2020-21 school calendar in New Hampton.

Superintendent Jay Jurrens shared some ideas with School Board members last week, and one of the ideas is to start the school year with a couple of “early outs.”

That’s because, by law, the 2020-21 school year can’t start until Monday, Aug. 24, which would mean that New Hampton would have a full week of classes.

For more on this story see the January 28 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

