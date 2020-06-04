Home / News / New Hampton Metal Fab partners with schools to inspire next generation of welders
New Hampton Metal Fabrication team member Derek Panos (left) provides welding training to a New Hampton High School student who is part of the NICC advanced manufacturing training program for welding.

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Program is a win for both company and high school students who want to learn about trades
Submitted by New Hampton Metal Fab

Our nation’s infrastructure is aging, and there’s a lot of work to be done to repair it. 

One local company is not only doing its part to provide quality materials for the rebuilding process, but it is also helping train the next generation of welders needed to do the work.

For decades, New Hampton Metal Fabrication, located at 928 W. Milwaukee St., has engineered the metal forms that precast concrete producers use to create all types of structures that shape our country’s infrastructure, including sewerage and drainage systems, roads, bridges and many other structures. 

