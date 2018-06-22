Home / News / New Hampton motorcyclist to hospital after crash

New Hampton motorcyclist to hospital after crash

Fri, 06/22/2018 - 5:01pm Bob Fenske

A New Hampton woman was taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital following a motorcycle crash that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20.
According to an Iowa State Patrol incident report, Kristin Driscoll, 37, of New Hampton was westbound on 190th Street in a 2003 Harley Davidson when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by Chassidy Schweer, 30, of Waverly.
Assisting ISP were Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Tripoli Fire and EMS.
The collision remains under investigation.
— Scheduled for the upcoming [June 26] New Hampton Tribune.

