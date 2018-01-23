New Hampton music students going to Disneyworld

New Hampton High School music students could have a very memorable J-Term in 2019, thanks to a School Board decision last week.

Board members voted to approve the Music Department’s request to take a trip to Disney World in Florida during the two-week term next year.

“In a lot of ways, it’s a win-win situation for us,” New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens said. “They usually take a big trip once every four years, but they miss school doing it. One of our goals for J-Term is to give students a chance to really explore a topic and they’ll get that chance on this trip.”

Students will still have to fundraise for the trip, and while the downside is that music students involved in winter sports may not want to take the trip, that’s an issue that past trips have also faced.

“If you go in the spring, you have track, golf and trapshooting,” Jurrens said. “The reality is that there’s conflicts no matter what time of the year you try to take a trip like this.”

Disney World provides music students ample opportunities to study and perform during their stay at the Orlando, Fla., resort.