New Hampton, Nashua papers under Enterprise Media management

The New Hampton Tribune and Nashua Reporter are now under the same management as the Charles City Press.

Enterprise Media Inc., owned by Christopher and Kristin Hall of Charles City, is assuming all operations of the two Chickasaw County publications and the Advertiser, Christopher Hall said.

“The organizational changes between Charles City and New Hampton will mean better coverage in both publications of events that are happening around the area,” Christopher Hall said. “The publications will stay the same, and the stories will still be independent.”

The two Chickasaw County newspapers are owned by Gene Hall. Both are based out of New Hampton, where the offices will remain, Christopher Hall said.

The publications serve more than 3,000 subscribers a week and cover Chickasaw County, including the Nashua-Plainfield and Turkey Valley school districts.

The New Hampton Tribune, the Nashua Reporter and the Advertiser are printed by the Charles City Press and will remain on the current delivery schedule. Stories in both newspapers are also available online (nhtrib.com).

“Over the last several months, it has become apparent that the operations made sense to combine under one management,” Hall said. “Kristin and I are excited about this opportunity to grow.”

“The towns of New Hampton and Nashua support their newspapers, and we will continue to serve our readers well going forward.”