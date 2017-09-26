New Hampton, Nashua will have election choices to make

Voters in both New Hampton and Nashua will head to the polls in November — or next month if they vote early — with choices to make.

Candidates had until last Thursday to file nomination papers, and while a number of communities will have uncontested races, the county’s two biggest cities have honest-to-goodness races.

In New Hampton, three City Council seats are up for election and while both Ward 2 Councilman Scott Perkins and Ward 4 Councilman Bruce Diiro are running unopposed, there will be a race for the at-large council seat currently held by Jill Eike.

Eike made it official last week that she would not seek re-election, but both Jeremiah Cantu and Matthew Kuhn filed nomination papers for the seat.

Cantu, who currently sits on the New Hampton Light Plant Board, is the technology coordinator for New Hampton Community Schools while Kuhn, who has attended every City Council meeting since this spring, serves as the information technology director for Homeland Energy Solutions.

In Nashua, meanwhile, two candidates — Butch Betsinger and Robert Maravetz — are seeking the mayor’s office.

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune