New Hampton parks remain open but officials ask residents to maintain "social distancing"

The New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department reminded residents that all of its parks remain open, but department officials said bathrooms will remain closed and they’re asking residents to be mindful of social distancing.

Department Director Rick Kramer also reminded residents that the Parks Department does not sanitize play areas or play structures in the parks.

He also askers those using the trails, including the TRIBE Trail, in the parks to be “courteous to other people” when it comes to social distancing and encouraged “citizens to get fresh air and exercise during this unusual time.”

Kramer’s department oversees six parks — Mikkelson, Runion, Stolz, Garnant, Sheakley and Randall — in the city.