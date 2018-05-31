New Hampton pool opening is on hold

Rick Kramer may have set some kind of world record for the use of one word in a sentence Monday when he was asked if he was frustrated about the ongoing saga with the opening day for the New Hampton Municipal Pool.

“Very, very, very, very,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, it’s very, very frustrating that they told us it would take a couple of days to get it here. It’s just very … well, you know.”

The “it,” of course, is a motor for the pool’s pumping system that filters the water, mixes the chemicals and runs the pool heater, and because of it, the pool remained closed...

