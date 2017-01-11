New Hampton ready to kick off the holidays

Jason Speltz laughed when asked what kind of weather makes for a good Holiday Open House, this weekend’s annual kickoff to the Christmas shopping season here in New Hampton.

“Somewhere between a snowstorm and raking leaves and grilling,” the New Horizons-Chamber director said. “Seriously, you don’t want it awful out so no one wants to leave the house, but you don’t want it too nice, either.”

But Speltz believes this year’s Holiday Open House has enough “draws” to survive any kind of weather, and for the record, as of Monday, the forecast didn’t look all that “bad” for the chamber as temperatures are expected to be in the 40s on Saturday and near 60, but with a chance of rain, on Sunday.

Speltz said one of the keys to the success of the event that kicks off the Christmas shopping season is that it does try to have something for everyone.

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune.