New Hampton School Board has one contested race on Tuesday

New Hampton Community Schools voters will head to the polls on Tuesday with a choice to make as a relative rarity — a contested School Board race — is occurring this year.

While two incumbents, Joe Rosonke and Tim Denner, are running unopposed, a third board member, Damian Baltes, is being challenged by Jennifer Heying for a District 2 seat.

New Hampton requires that candidates reside in the “district;” however, voters throughout the school district will vote on all three races, and Tuesday’s contested race marks just the second time in the past 10 years New Hampton voters have had to make a “choice” during a School Board election.

Early voting will end at 11 a.m. at the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office on Tuesday. After that, voters must cast ballots between noon and 8 p.m. at the Chickasaw Event Center.



