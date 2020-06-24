New Hampton School Board votes to hold the line on most fees

New Hampton School Board President Joe Rosonke said he and his fellow board members had one thing in mind when they approved student fees for the 2020-21 school year during its monthly meeting last week.

“We know there are a lot of people going through a lot of stresses this year,” he said, “and we certainly don’t want to add to that at all. This COVID stuff has hit a lot of our families, and we don’t want to add to that.”

So board members last Monday voted to hold the line on almost all of the fees it charges students.

The lone exceptions were bumping up the driver’s ed fee from $390 to $395 and increasing the adult lunch prices from $3.75 to $3.85.

Superintendent Jay Jurrens told board members the state is requiring the district to increase the adult lunch fee, but “with everything going on in our community right now with COVID-19, I feel it’s best to go with the status quo where we can.”

