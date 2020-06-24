Home / News / New Hampton School Board votes to hold the line on most fees

New Hampton School Board votes to hold the line on most fees

Wed, 06/24/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
With economic downturn, board members keep most student fees the same
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton School Board President Joe Rosonke said he and his fellow board members had one thing in mind when they approved student fees for the 2020-21 school year during its monthly meeting last week.

“We know there are a lot of people going through a lot of stresses this year,” he said, “and we certainly don’t want to add to that at all. This COVID stuff has hit a lot of our families, and we don’t want to add to that.”

So board members last Monday voted to hold the line on almost all of the fees it charges students.

The lone exceptions were bumping up the driver’s ed fee from $390 to $395 and increasing the adult lunch prices from $3.75 to $3.85.

Superintendent Jay Jurrens told board members the state is requiring the district to increase the adult lunch fee, but “with everything going on in our community right now with COVID-19, I feel it’s best to go with the status quo where we can.”

— For more on this story, see the June 23 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here