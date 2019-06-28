New Hampton school parents can go back online to pay for fees
New Hampton Community Schools parents who want to pay for their children’s lunches and other fees will once again be able to do so online and won’t have to pay a “convenience fee,” thanks to a decision by the School Board last Monday night.
A year ago, the district cut ties with PayForIt because so many parents had issues with the online payment processor, and on board members decided to go with a company called REV TRAK.
“PayForIt just didn’t align with Powerschool very well at all,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said, “but there are a bunch of schools in Iowa, more than 70, that used REV TRAK and a lot of them have Powerschool.”
