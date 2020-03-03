Home / News / New Hampton school taxes to fall

New Hampton school taxes to fall

Tue, 03/03/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Superintendent will recommend district increase referendum pay down to save interest
By: 
Bob Fenske

There’s a very good chance that most property owners within New Hampton Community Schools will actually see the school portion of their taxes drop in 2020-21.

And the district’s top administrator will be presenting an option to the School Board to use an extra 25 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation to help pay down New Hampton’s $19.415 million referendum project, which he says will save the district about $68,000 in interest costs.

“We have a lot of cash on hand,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said, “and we’re not a bank. We built that up for the projects that we were doing and the projects are done, so now it’s time to give that money back to the taxpayer.”

For more on this story see the March 3 Tribune.

