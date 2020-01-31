Home / News / New Hampton sends eight to state speech
New Hampton High School students Luca Moody and Natalie Marr are in the middle of a serious conversation as they perform a scene from “The First Time Club,” a varsity ensemble acting piece.

New Hampton sends eight to state speech

Fri, 01/31/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

New Hampton had itself a day — and then some — at Saturday’s large-group district speech meet in Decorah.

How good? Well, a year ago, New Hampton qualified three events for the state contest; this year, it will send eight events to the Feb. 7 state contest that will be held at Dubuque Senior High School.

“Overall, we had a great day and I am so proud of each one of my speech kids,” coach Kassie Bercik said. “We nearly tripled the number of events we are sending to state this year, which makes me feel like the program is headed in a positive direction.”

For more on this story see the January 28 Tribune.

