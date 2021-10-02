Home / News / New Hampton speech has a big day at state

New Hampton speech has a big day at state

Wed, 02/10/2021 - 3:20pm Bob Fenske
Students bring home four Division I ratings
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton High School speech coach Kassie Bercik couldn’t have asked for any more from her state qualifiers Saturday.

Six acts, all of which got at least one Division I rating, four overall Division I ratings and three “straight I” ratings. That’s a pretty good day.

“I’m not sure how long it’s been, but I know it has been quite a few years since we had all of our groups come away with at least one Division I rating from a judge,” Bercik said. “In such a crazy year, it was so rewarding to see the kids perform at their best at state.”

At the state large-group speech contest, each group performs in front of three judges. If at least two judges give the group a Division I rating, their overall rating is a one.

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 9 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

121 West Main Street
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here