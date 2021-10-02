New Hampton speech has a big day at state

New Hampton High School speech coach Kassie Bercik couldn’t have asked for any more from her state qualifiers Saturday.

Six acts, all of which got at least one Division I rating, four overall Division I ratings and three “straight I” ratings. That’s a pretty good day.

“I’m not sure how long it’s been, but I know it has been quite a few years since we had all of our groups come away with at least one Division I rating from a judge,” Bercik said. “In such a crazy year, it was so rewarding to see the kids perform at their best at state.”

At the state large-group speech contest, each group performs in front of three judges. If at least two judges give the group a Division I rating, their overall rating is a one.

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 9 Tribune