New Hampton speech students bring home 12 state Division I ratings

As far as New Hampton speech coach Jason Speltz is concerned, any team that finished with 12 Division I ratings at the state individual contest has something going for it.

The fact that New Hampton did that in a year like this, when the weather wreaked havoc with scheduling, is something special.

“We probably had more days without practice than days with practice,” Speltz said. “Our practice schedule was very limited due to the weather, but the students gave it their all and we had a very successful season.”

Even Saturday’s state contest at Waldorf University in Forest City was — to put it mildly — a bit strange as a number of teams did not make the trip because of icy road conditions. That meant the state contest was spread out over two days as those teams who couldn’t compete traveled to Forest City on Wednesday.

