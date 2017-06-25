New Hampton street superintendent airs sump pump concerns

Sump pump and the damage they are doing to the streets of New Hampton was discussed Monday night at the City Council meeting.

New Hampton Street Superintendent Junior Mai would like it to become an ordinance that sump pumps are no longer allowed to be dumped in the streets anymore.

“If there is a storm sewer right there, then hook into it,” said Mai.

The streets that residents are letting their sump pumps run off onto are getting greasy and mossy in different spots. Another solution would be to have sump pumps release water into the owner’s front or backyard.

“People don’t like it in their backyard because their grass is then wet,” said Mai.

