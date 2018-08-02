New Hampton students excel at state speech

Even if New Hampton had received all Division II ratings this past Saturday in Decorah, its large-group speech coach knows his team would have achieved something that will last a lot longer than a high school speech season.

“These students are gaining confidence in themselves,” Johnny Connor said. “To stand up and look a crowd in the face, let alone judges, takes a remarkable amount of confidence, and that will take them far in life.”

But the news was even better for New Hampton as five of the seven groups that qualified for the Iowa High School State Speech Association’s state contest earned superior Division I ratings.

The seven groups advanced to the state contest by earning Division I ratings at the district meet that was held Jan. 20 in Monona, but Connor said none of his students rested on their laurels.

“Between district and state contest, these kids tripled their effort,” he said. “Honesty, I was extremely pleased with the enormous levels of improvement. Many of these group would not have received a Division I rating without their redoubled efforts of the past weeks.”

Those receiving Division I ratings included:

• The improv group of Hanna Wiltse, Michaela Fitzgerald, Nick TeKippe and Carver Gage.

• The group mime group of Hanna Wiltse, Regan Gebel, Branigan Dahl, Brittney White and Faith Erdman.

• The musical theatre group of Savannah Anderson, Sydney Lau, Sarah Douglas, Jessica Kuennen, Isabel Leichtman and Grace Denner.

• The ensemble acting group of Journey Howe, Rachel Grober, Kori Jirak and Brittney White.

• The ensemble acting group of Hannah Schwickerath and Jeffrey Reicks.

Two other groups received Division II ratings and included:

• A freshman improv group of Grace Burrett, Emma Rosokne and Avery Throndson.

• A choral reading group of Emma Reicherts, Morgan Nuss, Ethan Rosonke, Megan Ohm, Alexa Wemark, Christina Speicher, Kaylee Eggerichs, Allison Nuss, Kacey Olson, Madison Kolbet and Laney Roberson.

