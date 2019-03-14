New Hampton students shine at Dorian

Seven members of the New Hampton High School Band nominated by Director Justin Adam were selected by the Dorian Honor Band committee to participate in the two festival massed bands and the Dorian Band Festival Grand Concert which culminated the Luther College festival on March 4.

“The kids did a really great job stepping up this year,” Adam said.

They were, by grade: Sydney Lau in percussion (Sperati Band), (and the rest are Noble Band) seniors Rachel Burgart on the second clarinet part in fourth chair, Isabel Pool on first flute chair 16, junior Mariah Darling on first flute chair 15, soph- omore Brynn Drewelow on second flute chair 13, and freshmen Abigail Holschlag and Sarah Eiler, both on third trumpet, with Holschlag in first chair and Eiler in fifth chair.

