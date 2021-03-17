New Hampton students shine at state speech

It’s the little moments that mean the most to New Hampton individual speech coach Jason Speltz.

Sure, the eight Division I ratings his team garnered at Saturday’s state speech contest were important, but the memory that may last the longest for Speltz is one that came after New Hampton students had delivered all of their 14 pieces, learned their fate from the judges and made the drive home from Postville.

“Oh my gosh, we’re coming into town, they had the windows down and they just start singing ‘Country Roads Take Me Home’ at the top of their lungs,” Speltz said with a laugh.

“It’s that spontaneity, that family thing, that makes this such a rewarding job and why I look forward to the speech season every year.

Not that the “speeching” wasn’t fruitful as New Hampton had itself a pretty solid day in Postville.

Joslyn Plagman, Sarah Eiler, Austin Geerts, Elliot Throdnson, Jacob Reicks, Grace Burrett, Zoe Worple and Catherine Pethoud all brought home coveted Division I ratings from a state contest that was much different than those held in previous years.

