New Hampton teacher’s art on display in Charles City

A college art class changed the direction of New Hampton artist and teacher Melissa Nelson.

“At Marshalltown Community College, I took a required class, and I enjoyed the class so much that I continued to take art classes along with my psychology classes,” said Nelson, who will be the featured artist at the Charles City Arts Center for the month of July. Her show of eclectic artwork covering a wide range of media is entitled “Unfinished/Finished 2.0.”

There was a reception for Nelson at the CCAC this past Friday to kick off the month-long display.

