New Hampton, Turkey Valley to share wrestling

New Hampton and Turkey Valley will share wrestling this coming winter, thanks to a vote by the New Hampton School Board on Monday night.

The team will be known as the New Hampton/Turkey Valley Chickasaws and will pair two tradition-rich programs.

“I think we’ve seen the benefits of sharing a number of programs and positions,” Board President Joe Rosonke said, “and I think we want to be a good neighbor on this.”

The Turkey Valley School Board approved the sharing agreement at its Sept. 11 meeting, and New Hampton coach Nick Hemann said last week he supported the agreement.

“It gives kids a chance to compete in our sport,” he said, “and that’s a good thing.”



