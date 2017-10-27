Home / News / New Hampton voters have choice

New Hampton voters have choice

Fri, 10/27/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Cantu, Kuhn square off for city council at-large seat
By: 
Bob Fenske

Contested municipal elections were a rarity in New Hampton … at least until recent years.

Now, they almost seem to be a rule.

While two City Council incumbents — Scott Perkins and Bruce Dirro — are running unopposed in the Nov. 7 election, a third seat is up for grabs as both Matt Kuhn and Jeremiah Kuhn are running for the at-large seat currently held by Jill Eike, who decided not to run for re-election.

It marks the third straight election in which city voters will have a choice to make.

In November 2015, Joe Denner bested Deb Larsen for an at-large seat, and less than four months later, Larsen was elected mayor in a special election that had three candidates on the ballot.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 7, but early voting is underway at the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office.

 

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune.

