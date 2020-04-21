New Hampton will hold commencement on May 17

New Hampton High School will hold its commencement ceremony as scheduled on Sunday, May 17, but the school’s principal said it “will look significantly different from our traditional graduation ceremonies.”

Sarah Updegraff made the announcement on Tuesday morning that the 79 seniors will receive their diplomas as scheduled on May 17, but also announced that the 2020 prom has been canceled. The event, which was originally scheduled to be held May 2, had been postponed early in the COVID-19 crisis.

“We do not anticipate being able to gather as a group for the foreseeable future,” Updegraff wrote in a letter to the school’s juniors, seniors and their parents, “and feel as though we can’t reschedule with a definite date with the unknown nature of the circumstances.”

She added that school officials are still working through the details for Senior Awards Night and the Senior Banquet, but “as of right now, those two events will happen.”

Updegraff said more details about the commencement program will be coming soon and added that “it will certainly be a celebration.”