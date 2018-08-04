New Hampton will stick with bags

After two lengthy discussions, the New Hampton City Council on Monday night decided to keep the status quo when it comes to its garbage pickup system.

Council members first discussed the issue of switching to a bin system on March 5, but because that meeting occurred on a snowy night, Jendro Sanitation Alan Powell was unable to attend that meeting.

But he was in attendance on Monday night, and while the crowd wasn’t as large as it was in March, several area residents passionately expressed their support for either bags or bins.

— Read more on this story in the April 6 New Hampton Tribune.