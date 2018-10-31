Home / News / New Horizons director makes shop local pitch

Wed, 10/31/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Chamber will host Holiday Open House this weekend
Bob Fenske
"You don’t see amazon.com or Target on the back of those Little League t-shirts. Those places aren’t the ones supporting the booster club, the music parents, Heartland Days and all the things that make New Hampton what it is.” — Jason Speltz, Director, New Horizons Chamber of Commerce

Jason Speltz’s job as director of New Horizons-Chamber is simple — promote New Hampton and its businesses — so he’s passionate when it comes to “shopping local.”
“We want people to understand why it’s important to stay home and shop,” he said. “I can give you a million reasons why, but think about it this way: You don’t see amazon.com or Target on the back of those Little League t-shirts. Those places aren’t the ones supporting the booster club, the music parents, Heartland Days and all the things that make New Hampton what it is.”
It’s why the Chamber puts so much time and effort into events like this weekend’s Holiday Open House, which is actually a number of events rolled up into one.
New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

