Gayla and Bryan Hugeback are presented with the New Horizons-Chamber Volunteer of the Year award by the organization’s director, Jason Speltz (left), as their daughter and grandson, Maggie and Melvin Johnson, look on Thursday.

New Horizons surprises two top volunteers

Thu, 03/12/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Hugebacks cited for work with events and SNAP
Bob Fenske

Andy Hugeback’s job Thursday morning was simple: Make sure his mom was at work by 9:30 a.m.

“He kept telling me that Main Street Iowa was coming and I kept saying, ‘Dad can handle it,’” Gayla Hugeback said. “And he just wouldn’t give up. ‘Mom, you have to go.’ I should have known something was up.”

What was up was this: New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz and chamber members showed up to present Bryan and Gayla Hugeback the organization’s Volunteer of the Year Award.

For more on this story see the March 10 Tribune.

