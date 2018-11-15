New instruments planned at Nashua-Plainfield

A five year plan for the Nashua-Plainfield band, approved by the administration, began last week with the arrival of new instruments.

These items have needed to be replaced since long before band director Scott Stroud came on board, he said, and having them will help the students now and in their musical careers in band.

“I really appreciate Mr. [Keith] Turner and the administration supporting the music program and responding to the need,” said Stroud.

