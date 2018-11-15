Home / News / New instruments planned at Nashua-Plainfield

New instruments planned at Nashua-Plainfield

Thu, 11/15/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

A five year plan for the Nashua-Plainfield band, approved by the administration, began last week with the arrival of new instruments.
These items have needed to be replaced since long before band director Scott Stroud came on board, he said, and having them will help the students now and in their musical careers in band.
“I really appreciate Mr. [Keith] Turner and the administration supporting the music program and responding to the need,” said Stroud.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 15 Nashua Reporter.

