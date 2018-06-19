New jail administrator in place
Sheriff tells supervisors he would also like to hire female to work at the jail
Mira Schmitt-Cash
The Board of Supervisors [last week] heard and acknowledged that Sheriff Marty Hemann offered the jail administrator position to Jordan Gansen effective June 4.
Gansen, previously a deputy, has been with the department for three years and holds degrees in corrections and criminology, as well as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certification.
His hours will increase slightly from 2,057 a year as a full-time deputy to 2,080 as full-time jail administrator, Hemann said.
