Home / News / New jail administrator in place

New jail administrator in place

Tue, 06/19/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Sheriff tells supervisors he would also like to hire female to work at the jail
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Board of Supervisors [last week] heard and acknowledged that Sheriff Marty Hemann offered the jail administrator position to Jordan Gansen effective June 4.
Gansen, previously a deputy, has been with the department for three years and holds degrees in corrections and criminology, as well as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certification.
His hours will increase slightly from 2,057 a year as a full-time deputy to 2,080 as full-time jail administrator, Hemann said.
— For more on this story, see the June 19 New Hampton Tribune.

 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here