New jail administrator in place

The Board of Supervisors [last week] heard and acknowledged that Sheriff Marty Hemann offered the jail administrator position to Jordan Gansen effective June 4.

Gansen, previously a deputy, has been with the department for three years and holds degrees in corrections and criminology, as well as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certification.

His hours will increase slightly from 2,057 a year as a full-time deputy to 2,080 as full-time jail administrator, Hemann said.

