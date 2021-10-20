New Mikkelson building to benefit Little Light of Mine

The New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department’s storage sheds were, well, nearing the end.

The Little Light of Mine Committee that lights up Mikkelson Park during the holiday season needed some permanent storage.

The New Hampton Lions Club’s fundraisers had taken a dramatic hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now a new building at Mikkelson Park is going to go a long way to helping all three entities solve their problems and was one of the reasons, the park’s “softball parking lot” had more than few cars in it Saturday morning.

“We were thinking about just tearing down the two sheds we had out there,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said, “but we also knew we were going to need some storage space for the park, and the more we thought about it, we thought maybe the best idea would be partnering with Little Light of Mine. … So why not let’s build one together?”

