New name, same goal for Relay

The Chickasaw County Relay for Life will be held this year … in a way.

The committee that runs the annual event announced last week that because of the continued rise in COVID-19 cases, the event that serves as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will be a “Relay in Place” on Aug. 14.

“It’s really more of a kind of do-it-yourself,” committee member Brittany Bierle said. “The American Cancer Society has some strict rules, so it’s not just us, it’s all Relay for Lifes.”

The event was originally supposed to be held on Aug. 14 at the New Hampton Golf and Country Club, but with the pandemic continuing, the Relay for Life Committee had few options to hold an event that attracts scores of residents.

Still, committee members are “encouraging everyone to help Light Up the Night by decorating their windows in symbols of hope, putting out luminaria bags, turning their porch lights on and watching a video tribute online dedicated to those affected by cancer in Chickasaw County.”

