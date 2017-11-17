New Nashua mayor is ready to go to work

Newly elected Butch Betsinger was surprised when he heard the news that he won the election and will be the new mayor of Nashua, but he said he’s looking forward to providing leadership to the city.

Betsinger won an easy victory in what turned out to be a three-way race for mayor during the Nov. 7 election as he garnered 207 votes, or 70.4 percent. Several residents mounted a late write-in campaign for Dr. Alex Anthofter, and he finished second with 51 votes while the other candidate on the ballot, Robert Maravetz, tallied 16 votes.

The new mayor will take office on Jan. 1 and replace Angie Dietz, who did not seek a second term in last week’s election.

Bestinger served two terms on the City Council, enjoyed it and decided to run to see if he could help the city get out of the situation which has risen.

“We have to get the budget resolved,” he said, “and see where we are at.”

