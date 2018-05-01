New Nashua-Plainfield superintendent 'returning home'

In one sense, Keith Turner feels like he’s coming home; after all, Nashua-Plainfield was a huge part of his professional life for a long time.

“It is exciting because Nashua-Plainfield, well, it has a special place in my heart,” said the district’s new superintendent. “My experiences there for 18 years were really wonderful, and to have a chance to be back in this role, it is exciting.”

Turner officially began his duties in Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday and is replacing Randy Strabala, who retired at the end of 2017 after serving as the district’s superintendent for the past 9 1/2 years, the last two of which his position was shared with Clarksville.

Turner, too, will be a shared superintendent; he will continue to also be the top administrator at Rockford, where he has served as an administrator for 10 years.

“When you have 100 districts sharing superintendents like we do in Iowa, it’s obviously not a unique situation,” he said, “but I think it’s something that’s become a must for rural districts like ours. When you have limited resources, you want to keep as many of those resources as you can for teaching our kids. Sharing a position like mine helps do that.”

His contract calls for him to work 55 percent of the time in Nashua-Plainfield and 45 percent in Rockford.

“Honestly, we’re going to do what works best for both districts,” he said. “Nashua-Plainfield’s a little bigger, I’m new, if you will, to the district. It’s a good split, but it also doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be flexible.”

